The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active prior to last season’s trade deadline. Rob Pelinka dug dig around the NBA to find the right pieces to accommodate next to LeBron James.

The major roster shakeup started off when they traded for Rui Hachimura. The former top-10 pick played his way up Darvin Ham’s pecking order, earning himself a new deal with the organization.

But more than that, it seems like the former Washington Wizards forward left such a good impression that he’s in line to be a starter next season, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Plan To Start Rui Hachimura

“Reaves, Russell and Hachimura were the organization’s top three priorities to retain,” wrote Buha. “Given how the free-agency market played out, Los Angeles ended up firmly in the driver’s seat for each free agent, which is reflected in the value of each of the contracts they agreed to.”

“After investing heavily in Hachimura this summer, the Lakers expect him to pick up where he left off in the postseason and remain a starter despite being a bench player during the regular season,” Buha added.

Hachimura can play at the three or the four alongside LeBron, with Davis sliding to the five. That gives the Lakers enough speed, strength, and athleticism to push up the pace while not losing so much on defense as well.