The 2023-24 NBA season is still months away from us, but teams are not wasting their time. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, for instance, have already made moves to help LeBron James and Kevin Durant, respectively.

The purple and gold are regarded as one of the early winners of the free agency, having re-signed players who were out of contract while adding new names who were on the open market.

The Suns, however, have also stayed busy in the last few weeks, bringing as much help as they can for KD. But it looks like they’re far from done and a former Laker could be heading to Phoenix.

Rumor: Darren Collison works out for the Phoenix Suns

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT & Bleacher Report, free agent veteran guard Darren Collison worked out for the Phoenix Suns last week and left a good impression.

The 35-year-old had a brief stint with the Lakers back in the 2021-22 season, when he joined the team on a ten-day contract. His best days were between 2014 and 2017, though, when he played for the Sacramento Kings.