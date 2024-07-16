Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is facing a rocky start to his professional career. Criticism for his poor offensive performance and comparisons with his father haunt him.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is under scrutiny after a difficult start to his NBA career. Selected 55th overall in the 2024 Draft, LeBron James‘ son has struggled to find his rhythm in the Summer League. His offensive performance has been inconsistent, which has generated criticism and mixed opinions among fans and analysts.

LeBron and Bronny James are looking to make history as the first father-son pair to play together in the NBA. The fact that Bronny has earned a guaranteed four-year contract has also sparked controversy, with some questioning whether he has really proven himself worthy based on his current performance.

Criticism of Bronny has not been limited to his performance on the court. Many question whether his presence in the team is due to his surname and not his talent. The pressure Bronny faces is undeniable, as he is constantly compared to his father, one of the greatest players in basketball history.

The mockery and criticism of Bronny James

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recently mocked Bronny on his “The Gilbert Arenas Show,” standing up, clapping his hands and saying, “Go away, Dad.” Arenas then acted as if Bronny was an assistant tasked with bringing towels and water. This comment, along with criticism from other experts, has fuelled debate about the expectations surrounding Bronny.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bronny James and managing expectations: A challenge

Despite the offensive struggles, Lakers coach JJ Redick has highlighted Bronny’s defense as a bright spot. Redick acknowledges that Bronny’s shot hasn’t worked so far, but he’s confident that with hard work and dedication he can improve his game.

Redick has also emphasized the need to temper expectations around Bronny. He recognises that the young player faces immense pressure and that it is important that he focuses on the learning and development process rather than obsessing over immediate results.

Despite the criticism, Bronny has a chance to prove himself and silence his detractors. Time will tell if he can exceed expectations and make his own mark in the NBA.