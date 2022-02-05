Milwaukee Bucks will visit Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena this Sunday, February 6. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Bucks continue to fight to become leaders of the Eastern Conference. They currently have a win/loss balance of 32-21, close to the leaders Chicago Bulls whose balance is 33-19. The Milwaukee franchise needs only a few wins to get ahead of the Bulls and they are confident of getting them in these 5 games in the West.

On the Clippers side, they are only one win behind the Denver Nuggets, the last team that would be qualifying for the Playoffs directly, although with 3 more losses (27 against the 24 of the Nuggets). That means they're not too far out of Playoff postions, and in order to get past Denver, the Clippers need to win as much as possible.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the first between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be the second game for the Bucks on their tour of the West, and the Clippers hope to make their time in this Conference not a pleasant one.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Sunday, February 6, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports WI.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is quite likely that because of their better record, the Bucks will be chosen as the favorites.

