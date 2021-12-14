Los Angeles Lakers will be local against the Dallas Mavericks will face each other on December 15 at the Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here you can find the game preview, information, predictions,and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, two teams that are fighting head-to-head for the sixth position in the Conference (last position that will allow to go directly to the playoffs, without having to play for the revalidations), will face this December 15 at Staples Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

They will undoubtedly be a very attractive match since both rivals are in search of the same goal: sixth place in the standings, which would allow the franchise to keep that location to go to the playoffs directly without having to face the preliminary phase, that will be played by those located between 7th and 10th place.

The difference between them is minimal: Lakers 'win / loss balance is 15-13, while the Mavericks' is 14-13, so the game that both will hold will decide who will finally stay partially with the long-awaited sixth position and, in the case of obtaining the victory, the Los Angeles team will have the possibility of approaching the Clippers, reaching the same amount of victory, although with one more defeat.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

This year, Lakers and Mavs have not had confrontations between, so the duel that will take place at the Staples Center this December 15 will be the first between them. In the case of the Los Angeles franchise, they have a 10-7 home record, while for Dallas, the away balance is 7-7.

With these records we can realize that there was not an enormous solidity of one of the two as home or away, however, it is worth noting that 66% of the Lakers' victories have been at the Staples Center, while Dallas away obtained 50% of the victories. We'll see if it stretches Los Angeles' balance to 11-7 or if the Mavs can take their away to 8-7 instead.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

The duel for the sixth position in the West between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in this 2021/22 regular season, to be played on Wednesday, December 15, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions

Bookmarkers have yet to decide on their favorite, although they will surely do so in a few hours. It is difficult to determine which of the two finishes better because both arrive with almost identical win / loss balance. Although due to the weight of their figures and the fact that they play at home, it is likely that the Los Angeles Lakers will have a slight favoritism over the Mavs.

