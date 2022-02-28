Los Angeles Lakers will face Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena this Tuesday, March 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The level of the Los Angeles Lakers has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks. Already, the expectations for this team were very low, but the fact that even the presence in the Play-in is beginning to be in danger, set off the alarms in the team whose main star is LeBron James. Especially after the sad loss to the Pelicans in the last game.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are much better. Not only for now are they fifth in the Western Conference and their presence in the Playoffs is far from being in danger (for the time being), but also because they have just played a great game against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavs need to win in order to stay in fifth place, as the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play Dallas Mavericks this Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 15, on that occasion it was a victory for Lakers by 107-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Tuesday, March 1, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of wins and that may make them a tough team, however, the Mavericks have been better this season and will surely be the favorites.

