The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons at the Crypto.com Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Lakers seek their fourth win of the season, while the Pistons want to leave California with at least one win. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

Just the Los Angeles Lakers needed the most, LeBron James got injured, and a massive debacle was on the horizon. However, Anthony Davis was able to pull up 37 points with 18 rebounds to rescue them in the last game before a four-day break. Now, there's hope coming to LA, as James and Dennis Schroder are expected to be available for today's matchup.

On the other side, the Detroit Pistons are one of the four teams in the NBA who haven't yet won on the road in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Its not unexpected, as the Pistons are still under a rebuidling process, in which Cade Cunningham definetely has to be the center piece.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This matchup will be first of two games that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons will meet in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. As neither share conference nor division, this matchup only happens twice in the season. However, it doesn't mean this match isn't interesting.

In fact, last season matchups were all for the Lakers, according to the specialized site StatMuse. A nice match to remember for the Gold & Purple fans because in that game, LeBron James pulled up 33 points with 9 assists, while Anthony Davis registered 24 points with 10 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had 25 points with 9 assists for the Lakers.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons to be played today, November 18, 2022 at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California will be available to watch on NBA League Pass, Bally Det., and Spectrum SN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 7 points, while the game total is set at 226 points.

FanDuel Handicap Lakers -7 Total o/u 226

* Odds by FanDuel