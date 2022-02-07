Los Angeles Lakers will face Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena this Tuesday, February 8. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Tuesday, February 8, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks have started their tour in the Western Conference in a very god way. They won their first two games, which added to the one they had won against the Washington Wizards, make 3 consecutive victories. That has allowed them to be very close to obtaining the leadership of the Eastern Conference and the Bucks will go after that goal.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, continue to struggle to climb positions in the Western Conference. The loss of the Clippers against the Bucks made the Lakers now equal the record of the other Los Angeles team with a victory and could be eighth. The franchises that are in seventh and sixth position are a bit far, but there is still a lot to play for and the Lakers are still betting on being among the first 6.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against Milwaukee Bucks this Tuesday, February 8 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 17, on that occasion it was a victory for Bucks by 109-102.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Tuesday, February 8, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, because of their present and because they have proven to be superior to the Lakers this season, it is certain that the Bucks will be chosen as favorites.

