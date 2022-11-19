Los Angeles Lakers will face San Antonio Spurs in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers season seems to be heading for another failure, with a really bad win/loss balance. No less than 4-10, which leaves them as the second worst team in the West, and the fourth worst in the NBA. Undoubtedly they expect the situation to improve and for this they need victories.

And they have a good chance to bounce back since their opponents are some of the worst in the West as well. San Antonio Spurs are the third worst team in their conference, with a 6-10 record. Although in the case of the Texan team, they do not have the template that the Lakers have and rather seek this season to be able to promote young talents.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles California will be the first of four that they must play this season. It will be the opportunity for either of them to improve their records so far quite bad and climb some position in the standings.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs to be played on Sunday, November 20 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that despite the poor results, the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites.

