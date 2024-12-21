Mavericks' Jason Kidd focused on stopping Clippers' star ahead of rematch

Last Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers delivered a decisive 118-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, showcasing the strength of their starting lineup in this NBA showdown. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 29 points, while Ivica Zubac contributed an impressive 21. However, the performance that stood out the most—and posed the greatest concern for Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd—was that of James Harden. The former MVP orchestrated the Clippers’ offense with precision, leading to three players scoring 21 points or more.

During Friday’s practice, Kidd acknowledged the challenge of containing a player of Harden’s caliber. “Yeah, he’s good. Harden is one of the best in the league at being able to score and also set the table for his teammates,” Kidd said. “And he did that well last night. We gotta try to make it tougher on him.”

The Mavericks are set to face the Clippers again this Saturday, eager for a shot at redemption. Dallas played Thursday’s game without their two superstars, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, but Irving is expected to return for the rematch after missing time due to right shoulder soreness. Unfortunately, Doncic remains sidelined with a left heel contusion.

Strategies to contain Harden: Kidd’s defensive challenge

The Mavericks’ loss to the Clippers highlighted a hard truth: James Harden remains one of the most formidable offensive threats in the NBA. Kidd knows that limiting Harden’s influence will be essential to avoiding another defeat.

Defensive adjustments: How Dallas can slow down Harden

To disrupt Harden’s rhythm, Dallas may consider employing aggressive double teams to force him into difficult passes and prevent him from finding his groove as both a scorer and playmaker. The key will be anticipating Harden’s reads and cutting off passing lanes to neutralize other Clippers contributors.

Another approach could involve assigning a physical, versatile defender like Dereck Lively or even Kyrie Irving in certain sequences to keep consistent pressure on Harden. By wearing him down, the Mavericks could make it harder for him to dictate the pace of the game. Additionally, implementing a zone defense at key moments might force the Clippers to rely on outside shooting, reducing Harden’s effectiveness as a facilitator.