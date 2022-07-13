The Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics will face each other for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics will try to clinch a spot in the Final Four of the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live this game on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The Memphis Grizzlies have played out a wonderful tournament in Las Vegas. In fact, the team managed by David McClure won over the Brooklyn Nets in their last matchup. Also, Santi Aldama had an outstanding performance, as he pulled up 31 points with 4 assists and 3 blocks.

Whereas the Boston Celtics made a stellar perfomance as they won over the Golden State Warriors. In fact, Justin Jackson registered 24 points on 64% from the field-goal and 50% from the three-point-line. Now, both teams will have to win to still be in contention for the NBA Summer League championship.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Memphis Grizzliese vs Boston Celtics: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Memphis Grizzlies have made an outstanding perfomance at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Grizzlies have record of 2 wins and 1 loss. So, they are currently in the 3rd place in the NBA Summer League standings. However, they still have one more game to win.

While the Boston Celtics have come a long way in Las Vegas. They started with a loss, but came back strong to win two straight games to climb up in the NBA Summer League standings. So, currently the Celtics are in the 9th place with 2 wins and 1 loss.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics in the US

The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics to be played on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.