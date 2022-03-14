Miami Heat will face Detroit Pistons at the FTX Arena this Tuesday, March 15. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons will face each other at the FTX Arena this Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat have an unbeatable chance to continue establishing themselves as leaders in the Eastern Conference. Although they have been at the top of the standings for a few weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks have been getting very close to them. That's why they now have a chance to get a win against one of the weakest teams this season.

In the case of the Detroit Pistons, together with the Orlando Magic, they are the first two eliminated from the fight for the Playoffs this season. It's no secret that the Michigan Franchise goal is to tank so they can make a more competitive team next season with the help of the 2022 Draft.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons will play this Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Heat on November 23, December 19 and December 23 by 100-92, 100-90 and 115-112, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons to be played this Tuesday, March 15, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports DET.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here!

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the favorites will be the Eastern leaders Miami Heat, and not the Detroit Pistons who are a tanking team this season.

