Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the FTX Arena this Sunday, January 23, at 6:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat are still in search of being leaders in the Eastern Conference. Their loss to the Atlanta Hawks has placed them in 3rd place, after equaling the record of the leaders, the Brooklyn Nets at 29-16 (now the Heat are 29-17). That's why they need to win again in order to lead the Conference.

On the visitors' side, their tour to the East started poorly with a loss to the Indiana Pacers, but they bounced back by beating the Orlando Magics. In addition, they have five very difficult games left to play on this tour: first, this one against the Miami Heat, then it will be against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron James' team bets on coming out triumphant from this tour.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, January 23 at 6:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 11, on that occasion it was a victory for the Lakers by 120-117.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, January 23, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun, Spectrum SportsNet.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it will be strange that the favoritism will not be on the part of the Miami Heat, a team that fights to be the leader in the Eastern Conference.

