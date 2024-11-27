Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record under threat by former Lionel Messi teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League, with 140 goals accumulated during his stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Additionally, he holds the record for the most assists in the competition. However, that record is now being challenged by Angel Di Maria, a key player for Benfica and former teammate of Lionel Messi on Argentina‘s national team.

Di Maria made headlines this week after providing two crucial assists in Benfica’s 3-2 victory over Monaco on Matchday 5 of the Champions League initial stage. In the 84th minute, he delivered a pinpoint cross to Arthur, who headed home the equalizer. Moments later, Di Maria set up Zeki Amdouni for the winning goal, earning praise for his brilliant playmaking.

With these two assists, Angel has now accumulated 41 assists in the Champions League, matching the mark set by Lionel Messi. But what makes this achievement particularly significant is that Di Maria is now just one assist away from overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, who both share the record for most assists in the competition with 42.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Di Maria’s path to the record

Given that both Messi and Ronaldo are now playing on different continents and Ryan Giggs has retired, Di Maria has a clear path to surpassing them. The Argentine winger’s time advantage, combined with his form, puts him in an excellent position to claim the all-time assist record in Europe’s premier club competition.

Advertisement

Angel Di Maria of SL Benfica during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between SL Benfica and Feyenoord

Advertisement

That could happen very soon, as Benfica are guaranteed at least three more Champions League matches this season. However, given their current position, it’s highly likely they will play even more games, which would give Di Maria further opportunities to claim the record.

Advertisement

A vital win for Benfica

Di Maria’s performance was pivotal in Benfica’s win over Monaco, as it secured vital points for the Portuguese side in the Champions League standings. The win moved Benfica up to 13th place with 9 points, comfortably inside the qualification zone for the preliminary round. The result also brought them closer to direct qualification for the knockout stage, as they are now just one point away from securing a spot in the Round of 16.

see also Lewandowski reaches 100 Champions League goals: How long did it take Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?

Who has more assists: Messi or Ronaldo?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo holds a slight edge over Lionel Messi in Champions League assists (42 vs. 41), Messi far surpasses his rival when considering total career assists. The Argentine superstar has accumulated 380 assists across all competitions, while CR7 trails with 267, highlighting Leo’s playmaking prowess throughout his career.

Advertisement