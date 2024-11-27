Tommy DeVito has been named the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. However, his latest injury update has added complications for the struggling NFC East team.

The Giants have endured a very challenging 2024 NFL season. Despite entering the campaign with high expectations, it has been far from ideal, and their situation has only worsened recently.

After extending Daniel Jones‘ contract last year, the team decided to part ways with him after just 10 games this season. They named Tommy DeVito as the starter, but now Jones’ replacement is facing his own battle to stay healthy.

Tommy DeVito shares worrying injury update

The Giants have turned to a new signal-caller. Following disappointing performances, the team benched Daniel Jones, relegating him to QB3 and effectively ending their relationship with the former sixth overall pick.

After being demoted, Jones requested his release from the team. He cleared waivers and subsequently joined the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad as he looks for a fresh start.

Jones’ departure left a significant void for the Giants. To fill it, the team promoted Tommy DeVito to starting quarterback, hoping to finish the season on a positive note.

DeVito started against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Unfortunately, the quarterback was sacked four times during the Giants’ 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay, resulting in a right forearm injury that now puts his Week 13 availability in doubt.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 24: Tommy DeVito #15, head coach Brian Daboll and Drew Lock #2 of the New York Giants react on the sideline the extra point was made on a Giants touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Sore. My whole body’s kind of sore,” DeVito said, via a transcript from the team. “First time playing in a while, took a couple shots. It’s not even 48 hours, so things are still kind of just settling in.”

Who Is Tommy DeVito’s backup?

DeVito earned the starting role from head coach Brian Daboll largely due to his familiarity with the system. However, if he cannot suit up against the Cowboys, the Giants will have to rely on Drew Lock.

The former Seahawks quarterback has had a rocky NFL career. Despite entering the league with high expectations as a second-round pick by the Broncos, Lock has struggled to find consistency. Now with his third team in six years, the 28-year-old has yet another opportunity to prove himself.