WNBA News: Sky star Angel Reese's sharp response to troll criticizing her layups

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is known for being straightforward and sharing her opinions without filters… And she also isn’t having it when it comes to Internet trolls, especially when it comes to criticizing her talent.

On Tuesday, the star received a comment on X (formerly Twitter) mocking Reese’s ability to make layups: “u realize u can’t make a layup on the first try most times, right”. And she was quick to give a sharp response:

“Do you realize I got drafted 7th in my class while ‘missing layups’ as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year & was STILL an all-star… or you just laid up with your dog at home hating Adam??” Reese posted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Reese was criticized for struggling with her shots, she had a remarkable rookie season with Chicago Sky, in which she became the fastest rookie to reach 20 double-doubles, as well as the first rookie to record a triple-double.

Advertisement

Angel Reese’s post on X (Capture)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, leading the league in rebounding. However, her season had to end early due to a wrist fracture, for which she underwent surgery.

Advertisement

see also WNBA news: Angel Reese to play with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate on Unrivaled

Reese is ready to play in Unrivaled

While the WNBA is preparing for an expansion draft next week, Reese is also preparing to play in the first season of Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 league co-created by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Reese will play in the Rose Basketball Club, which also includes Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The league, which offers some of the biggest salaries for the WNBA stars, is set to tip off on January 17th in Miami, with training camp beginning on January 2nd. Games will be televised on TNT and streamed on Max.