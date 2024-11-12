Milwaukee Bucks may lose Giannis Antetokounmpo for NBA Cup opener against the Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a significant setback ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and his squad will be without a key player for the pivotal NBA clash.

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to find their footing in the NBA regular season, sitting at a disappointing 2-8 record. Their upcoming matchup against the Toronto Raptors, a team equally desperate for a win with a 2-9 record, presents an opportunity for redemption. However, the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are dealing with a significant setback as key players are set to miss Tuesday’s NBA Cup group-stage game.

Despite Antetokounmpo’s standout performances, Milwaukee’s losing streak has been a persistent issue. The clash with Toronto offers a chance to break that trend, but injuries continue to plague the roster. Two players have already been ruled out, while three others are listed as questionable for the game.

According to Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Damian Lillard will miss the matchup due to the league’s concussion protocol following a collision after the game against the Boston Celtics. Additionally, Khris Middleton remains sidelined as he recovers from recent ankle surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other potential absences for the NBA Cup opener include Andre Jackson Jr. (left hip pointer) and Gary Trent Jr. (lower back spasms). Most notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with right patella tendinopathy. While Antetokounmpo appeared in good form during the last game, medical staff have recommended rest to avoid further complications.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Bucks’ offensive struggles highlight need for improvement

Statistically, the Bucks’ performance this season underscores their challenges. They’ve converted 403 of 848 field-goal attempts, resulting in a .475 shooting percentage. From beyond the arc, they’ve made 126 of 354 three-point attempts, translating to a modest .356 percentage.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown sends clear message to Bucks star Antetokounmpo after funny gesture

Free-throw shooting has also been a concern, with the team hitting just 174 of 241 attempts for a .722 conversion rate. On the boards, Milwaukee has recorded 434 total rebounds, accompanied by 215 assists and a cumulative 1,106 points.

Who can step up for the Bucks?

With Antetokounmpo’s status uncertain and Lillard confirmed out, the spotlight shifts to the Bucks’ supporting cast. Players like Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis Jr. will need to shoulder a heavier load.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connaughton, a versatile veteran, has appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 4.2 points in 16.4 minutes per contest. His leadership and experience could prove invaluable against a Raptors squad eager to capitalize on Milwaukee’s vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, Bobby Portis Jr. has been a consistent contributor, averaging 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game. His ability to dominate the boards and provide scoring in the paint will be crucial in offsetting the absence of the team’s stars.