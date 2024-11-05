NBA News: Bucks HC Doc Rivers makes bold playoff prediction amid rough start

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to find their rhythm in the early part of the NBA season, and after a recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they now sit at a 1-6 record. However, head coach Doc Rivers remains confident, making a strong playoff prediction despite the challenging start.

So far, the Bucks have only managed to secure a victory in their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, with each subsequent game ending in defeat. Adding to their challenges, Milwaukee is now facing a stretch without their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We will make the playoffs, I’m not worried about that,” Rivers told reporters following the Bucks’ loss to the Cavaliers. Despite the tough record, Rivers emphasizes that the team’s mindset remains positive. “The team’s very positive. I think they’re upbeat,” Rivers said. “No one wants to lose.”

“We have some tough games coming up, but one win at a time,” he continued. “We win three or four in a row and then the numbers say if you’re 5-6 after that, you have an 80 percent chance to make the playoffs, you know? So that’s where numbers are so silly sometimes, especially early in the year. And we don’t pay much attention to them.”

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks grabs the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at FedExForum. Wes Hale/Getty Images

Damian Lillard weighs in on the Bucks’ struggles

Despite a 36-point effort from Damian Lillard, the Bucks are still looking for their next win. But the former Blazers star remains calm. “Just because it’s a 1-6 start, it’s ugly,” Lillard said. “But when you look at the big picture it’s such a long season. It’s 75 games left. I’ve been part of teams that have won 16 straight, 14 straight. Sometimes you just get in a ditch. Sometimes it can happen in the middle of the season, it can happen toward the end of the season.”

“I think because it’s happening at the beginning and we’ve got one win and six losses it just looks different,” he continued. “But I think because of who we have on our team – Giannis, Khris (Middleton), myself, Bobby (Portis), Brook (Lopez) – we’ve got an experienced, talented team. We can get a lot of things done.”

A tough stat for the Bucks to overcome

While Rivers isn’t worried about the playoffs, citing confidence in their eventual success, NBA reporter Mike Vorkunov pointed out a sobering stat that underscores the challenge ahead.

“Since 1970, 150 NBA teams have started 1-6 or worse,” wrote Vorkunov on X, formerly Twitter. “Just 12 of those teams made the playoffs that season, and five of those did that with a losing record. None won more than 47 games. Bucks have a steep hill to climb.”

