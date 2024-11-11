NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown sends clear message to Bucks star Antetokounmpo after funny gesture

The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics in their NBA regular-season matchup, but the spotlight was firmly on Giannis Antetokounmpo after a funny gesture toward Jaylen Brown.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ rough start to the NBA regular season has left fans worried. Their 2-8 record through the first 10 games has overshadowed Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s stellar individual performances. However, it wasn’t just his on-court production against the Boston Celtics that had fans buzzing—it was a playful yet contentious moment involving Jaylen Brown.

Despite Antetokounmpo’s incredible stat line—43 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists—the Bucks couldn’t secure a win. This ongoing trend of disappointing results has frustrated fans, exacerbated by Antetokounmpo’s cheeky gesture toward Brown during the game.

The moment unfolded at Fiserv Forum when the two stars faced off during a stoppage in play. Antetokounmpo extended his hand as if expecting a handshake from Brown, only to pull away, leaving the Celtics star hanging. Brown’s reaction made it clear he wasn’t amused.

Social media lit up after the exchange, but Brown addressed the incident candidly in a postgame interview. “Giannis is a child,” Brown remarked. “I’m just focused on helping my team win, and that’s exactly what we did tonight.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo responds to Brown’s comments

When asked about Brown’s comments, Antetokounmpo shrugged it off with characteristic humor. “This is who I am . I play the game with a lot of joy, and I try to surround myself with young people to stay young. I spend a lot of time with my kids, so maybe that’s where it comes from.”

Antetokounmpo also praised Brown as a competitor. “He’s an incredible player who always does the right thing to help his team win,” Giannis added. Addressing the criticism directly, he said, “I’ll just continue being me. If I’m called a child, so be it. I have three children of my own.”

A performance overshadowed

While the incident with Brown dominated headlines, Antetokounmpo’s performance on Sunday was nothing short of remarkable. He scored 43 points—nearly half of Bucks’ total—shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo’s teammates struggled to keep up. Damian Lillard, AJ Green, and Bobby Portis Jr. were the only other players to score in double digits, leaving Milwaukee unable to match Boston’s balanced attack.

The Bucks now look to regroup in the NBA Cup group stage, where they’ll open against the Toronto Raptors at home. Like Milwaukee, the Raptors have had a rocky start to the season, making this matchup a critical opportunity for both teams to find their footing.