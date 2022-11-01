The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons will face each other at the Fiserv Forum for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks willhost the Detroit Pistons when they face each other at the Fiserv Forum for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. This back-to-back game is set to be as entertained as Monday night's game . Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to continue their winning streak, as well as their fantastic 6-0 record start of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, the Bucks are the last team to remain unbeaten after six games. Every other team at least has one loss. Also, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' player with most points so far in the season with 203 points, a top five in the league.

On the other side, the Detroit Pistons didn't have the start of the season they could have expected. However, the Pistons went over to the Chase Center in San Francisco, and won over the Golden State Warriors. This represented their first win of the season after three lost games. Still, they couldn't keep up with the Bucks, and lost the first of this back-to-back clash.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons faced each other four times, in which the Bucks won three times over the Pistons. Same as this season's first matchup between these two sides, where Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks by pulling 31 points, with 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.

While, the 2022 Rookie of Year, Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in points with 27 points. In this back-to-back game, the Pistons hope to help their star, and deliver just like he did in the last matchup. In fact, the only Pistons' player that pulled up more than 20 points was Bojan Bogdanovic, who registered 23 points.

How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons to be played on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be available to watch on NBA League Pass, Bally Det. & WI in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Milwaukee Bucks with -667 odds, while the Detroit Pistons have +475 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 224.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

