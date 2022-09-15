The Lakers have already made interesting moves this offseason, but it remains to be seen what they’ll do with Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the Pistons could be a potential destination.

There are no clear signs about what’s next for Russell Westbrook. Right now, he is still part of the Los Angeles Lakers. But for how long? Everyone has made that question throughout this offseason.

Even after picking up his player option and receiving huge praise from new head coach Darvin Ham, Brodie continued to be linked with a potential trade. But time is running out for the Lakers.

We’re nearly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and not many teams look interested in negotiating for Russ. But according to a report, Westbrook could find a new home in Detroit.

Rumor: Proposed trade between Pistons, Lakers involving Westbrook

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an Eastern Conference executive proposed the Pistons as a potential trade suitor for Westbrook in order to get assets for next year’s draft.

(Via Heavy.com)

“I’d be willing to get involved if I were the Pistons,” the executive said. “I would want that 2027 pick unprotected, and take back Russell Westbrook and send you all my veterans. Right now, Detroit is taking the approach of just waiting, playing with the guys they got from the Knicks, and trading during the season. That team needs to tank some more, they need (Victor) Wembanyama, or at least they need to be in the mix.

“Send back Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel and (Kelly) Olynyk and Kemba (Walker). The Lakers would be doing a 1-for-4 deal there, so they’d have to move guys around… You have some tradeable contracts, and you have some veterans you can use for depth. I’d consider it on both sides.”

Los Angeles has reportedly been unwilling to include multiple draft picks to move Westbrook, so something like this may work. They could also find a place for the players involved in this potential deal. However, it would depend on how badly the Lakers want to part with Brodie.