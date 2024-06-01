Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal was named Man of the Match of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final for his performance against Borussia Dortmund. Find out which players had previously won the award.

Real Madrid have once again lifted the UEFA Champions League title, but this time, it was veteran defender Dani Carvajal who took all the limelight. In fact, the 32-year-old was named Man of the Match of the 2024 UCL final.

The decision makes sense, since the right-back was the one who put Los Blancos in front against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. After 74 minutes, Carvajal made a heroic jump inside the area to score the opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a great header, seizing on a corner kick taken by Toni Kroos.

Madrid were not comfortable in the game, but that crucial goal proved to change everything. Everyone could feel the 15th title for the Spanish side was inevitable thanks to that goal, and that was all but confirmed when Vinicius Junior extended Real Madrid’s lead only a few minutes later.

Either way, it was the perfect ending to a fantastic season for Carvajal, who had already scored five goals for Madrid though this one was his first in the 2023-24 Champions League. With the MOTM honor, the Spanish defender joins an exclusive list of UCL finals MVPs.

Gregor Kobel and Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund attempt to stop the ball, as Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid scores his team’s first goal with a header during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

All the Champions League final MOTMs since 2001