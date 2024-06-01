Real Madrid have once again lifted the UEFA Champions League title, but this time, it was veteran defender Dani Carvajal who took all the limelight. In fact, the 32-year-old was named Man of the Match of the 2024 UCL final.
The decision makes sense, since the right-back was the one who put Los Blancos in front against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. After 74 minutes, Carvajal made a heroic jump inside the area to score the opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a great header, seizing on a corner kick taken by Toni Kroos.
Madrid were not comfortable in the game, but that crucial goal proved to change everything. Everyone could feel the 15th title for the Spanish side was inevitable thanks to that goal, and that was all but confirmed when Vinicius Junior extended Real Madrid’s lead only a few minutes later.
Either way, it was the perfect ending to a fantastic season for Carvajal, who had already scored five goals for Madrid though this one was his first in the 2023-24 Champions League. With the MOTM honor, the Spanish defender joins an exclusive list of UCL finals MVPs.
All the Champions League final MOTMs since 2001
- 2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)
- 2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)
- 2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
- 2004: Deco (Porto)
- 2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
- 2006: Samuel Eto’o (Barcelona)
- 2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
- 2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)
- 2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
- 2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)
- 2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
- 2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
- 2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
- 2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)
- 2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
- 2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
- 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
- 2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
- 2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- 2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)
- 2021: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
- 2022: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- 2023: Rodri (Man City)
- 2024: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)