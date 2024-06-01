Corentin Moutet faces Jannik Sinner in the 2024 French Open fourth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Corentin Moutet is scheduled to face Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Corentin Moutet vs Jannik Sinner online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match, alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz’s encounters, is among the most intriguing fixtures scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd, at the French Open. It marks the fourth-round appearance for Jannik Sinner, one of the contenders for the title in the second Grand Slam of the year.

The Italian player arrives after three dominant victories, sweeping aside his opponents without dropping a set and conceding few games. Standing in his way in this match is the local favorite Corentin Moutet, who caused an upset in the first round against Chilean Nicolas Jarry. While he recognizes the elevated challenge posed by Sinner, Moutet is determined to once again spring a surprise.

When will the Corentin Moutet vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 French Open between Corentin Moutet and Jannik Sinner will take place this Sunday, June 2 at 2:15 PM (ET).

Corentin Moutet of France – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Corentin Moutet vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Corentin Moutet vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 French Open between Corentin Moutet and Jannik Sinner can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.