In one of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever finally got their first win at home in a thrilling 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky.

It was the first official duel between Clark and Angel Reese after their big rivalry in college basketball with Iowa and LSU. This time, with a very discrete performance, Caitlin was able to celebrate in front of her fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark recorded 11 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds and, once again, suffered a lot of physicality from their rivals. Chennedy Carter seemed to commit a clear flagrant foul against her in the third quarter, but, the referees didn’t review the play.

In fact, Reese was caught on the sideline celebrating the massive contact on Clark. Although the league isn’t doing anything to give her the calls, Caitlin doesn’t lose her composure. “It is what it is. I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. I’m trying not to let it bother me.”

Caitlin Clark just got another WNBA record (Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark gets another big WNBA record

During the game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Caitlin Clark just became the second player in WNBA history with more than 150 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists through her first ten career games in the league. The other one: Sabrina Ionescu.

“I’m proud of our group. I thought earlier in the season, to this point, if we would have shot like this, we wouldn’t have won the game because we didn’t have that resiliency and we would let it affect the defensive end for us. So just proud of us. We were really gritty on defense. Even when they were making runs, we always found a way to respond.”