Deontay Wilder fights against Zhilei Zhang in what will be a 2024 boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Deontay Wilder will face off against Zhilei Zhang in a 2024 the heavyweight division boxing match.

Once again, the world of heavyweight boxing is stirred, reminiscent of the recent clash for the undisputed title between Tyson Fury and Oleksander Usyk, a fight poised to deliver high-caliber action owing to the exceptional quality of the fighters involved.

These contenders not only possess formidable punching power but also exhibit similar fighting styles, relying on precision strikes to outmatch their opponents. Recent defeats for both Deontay Wilder and Zhile Zhang add intrigue to this upcoming bout. With Wilder at 38 and Zhang at 41, this fight could represent their final opportunity to contend for the title.

When will the Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang fight take place?

The 2024 boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in the heavyweight division will take place this Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang in the USA

You can watch this 2024 heavyweight boxing fight between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang on DAZN PPV.