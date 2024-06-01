LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could be in real trouble in their quest to land Donovan Mitchell.

Report: LeBron James and Lakers might not have a real chance to get Donovan Mitchell

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to sign a superstar in order to give LeBron James a final shot at a championship. It’s going to be a daunting task in a loaded Western Conference with teams like the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After two consecutive crushing eliminations against the Nuggets, the Lakers have realized James and Anthony Davis aren’t enough to make a run. They need a third big name.

That’s why Donovan Mitchell has become the hottest topic in the NBA. Following another sensational season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spidey is the chosen one for the Lakers to help LeBron James. Even above Trae Young.

With three first-round picks at their disposal, Los Angeles are willing to offer a blockbuster trade to the Cavs. However, those plans might have taken an unexpected turn.

Donovan Mitchell might be the key if the Lakers want to retain LeBron James (Getty Images)

Will Donovan Mitchell be traded to the Lakers?

According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not expected to hear trade offers for Donovan Mitchell. In fact, they won’t consider proposals for other big names like Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley or Darius Garland.

“The Cavs don’t appear very motivated to listen to trade inquiries for any member of their core four, sources said, even with the possibility that Garland’s representation at Klutch Sports could move to request a trade if Mitchell extends long term.”

Will Donovan Mitchell play with LeBron James?

It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Donovan Mitchell was leaning toward a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland’.“

However, there’s nothing official yet and that’s why many teams keep their hope alive. Mitchell will enter the final year of his contract and the options seem to be clear for him.

A massive extension from the Cavaliers, play his final season to become an unrestricted free agent or be part of a blockbuster trade as Cleveland would want to get something in return before he leaves.