Myles Turner recently raised some eyebrows when he weighed in on a potential interest from the Lakers in trading for him and Pacers teammate Buddy Hield.

Russell Westbrook has so far left much to be desired since joining the Los Angeles Lakers last year. One of the strongest trade rumors Brodie has been linked to was a potential move to Indiana as part of a package for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

The Pacers duo look too good for a team that was entering rebuild mode, while the Purple and Gold could use some proven talent in return for Russ. Eventually, things stayed the way they were as no deal was materialized.

However, Turner has recently made an interesting remark about a potential interest from the Lakers on trading for him. The Pacers center suggested that, if he was in that position, he wouldn’t even doubt it.

What did Myles Turner say about a potential trade to Lakers?

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you are in, and I know I can provide to a team my leadership, my shot blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. I would take a very long look at it,” Turner said on The Woj Pod. “I think that another aspect that is playing with greatness and playing under LeBron, I feel like he demands certain level of excellency especially at this point of his career.”

Turner even explained why he would prefer to play for a franchise like the Lakers instead of being part of the Pacers: “Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. […] You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it. When you are doing great you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that Lakers get.”

Myles Turner clarifies his comments

Shortly after, the Pacers center backed down and made it clear he’s comfortable in Indiana. Turner said he was only talking about a hypothetical scenario, but he’s fine right now.

“I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana,” Turner told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions.

“This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy.”

Pacers fans will be much happier to hear this from the center. Still, it remains to be seen for how long Turner will stay in Indiana as he’s in the final year of his four-year, $80m extension.