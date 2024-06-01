Felix Auger-Aliassime play against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open fourth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

As anticipation builds for the fourth-round showdown between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open, fans are eagerly awaiting every moment of this interesting match. Here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Carlos Alcaraz, alongside Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, stands as one of the leading contenders to win the 2024 edition of the French Open, making his matches ones to watch closely. The Spaniard is determined to advance to the quarterfinals, although it will undoubtedly be a challenging task.

While he has faced tough opponents in previous rounds, his upcoming match presents an even higher level of competition against none other than Felix Auger-Aliassime. Despite being considered the underdog in this duel, the Canadian player aims to surprise Alcaraz and secure a spot in the tournament’s top 8.

When will the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 French Open between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Sunday, June 2 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 French Open between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz on Tennis Channel.