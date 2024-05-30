The UEFA Champions League not only gives its participants prestige, but also significant financial reward. Of course, the winners take home even more money.

The UEFA Champions League is without any doubt the most prestigious club competition in Europe, and many even consider it the best tournament in the world as it features many of the world’s best teams and players.

The competition has come a long way from the European Cup days, when only a handful of sides challenged for the continental glory. The Champions League era has changed the tournament forever, and it’s safe to say it was for the better.

While every team aspires to participate in the Champions League because of the reputation that comes with it and the possibility of lifting the most coveted trophy in Europe, the financial aspect also makes it extremely attractive.

How is the Champions League prize money distributed?

The UEFA Champions League prize money for the 2023-24 season is the same as the previous year, when the total purse was $2.18 billion. The money each team gets depends on its performances throughout the tournament.

The UEFA Champions League trophy.

In the 2023-24, 55% of the total purse is distributed amongst the teams based on performance in the competition. Another 30% is split for all 32 group stage participants based on the UEFA coefficient ranking, with the lowest-ranked team earning one share, while the highest-ranked takes 32 shares. The other 15% comes from broadcast revenue.

How much does the winner of the Champions League earn?

As we said before, the total prize money for a Champions League winner depends on its group stage wins. Manchester City, for instance, bagged $85.79 million for winning the 2023-24 campaign thanks to their group stage performance en route to the title.

In the event a club makes a perfect run to the title by winning all six group stage fixtures, it would take a maximum of $91.28 million in total.

Prize money for each stage of the Champions League

UEFA hands $16.9 million to every team that makes the group stage, with clubs making more money as they progress in the competition. The paycheck increases every round, with a $21.45 million prize for the side that emerges triumphant in the final.

Making the group stage : $16.8 million

: $16.8 million Group stage draws : $1 million

: $1 million Group stage wins : $3 million

: $3 million Round of 16 : $10.3 million

: $10.3 million Quarterfinalists : $11.4 million

: $11.4 million Semifinalists : $13.2 million

: $13.2 million Runners-up : $16.12 million

: $16.12 million Winners: $21.5 million

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid lifts The UEFA Champions League trophy following his sides victory in during the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Additional earnings: TV rights and market pool

15% of the total Champions League purse, which is roughly $326 million, comes from broadcast revenues. UEFA distributes a share of this money to the national federations with clubs participating in the Champions League, based on the proportional value of each TV market.

In the 2023-24, 50% of the money given to a national federation will be split among its representatives in the competition based on fixed percentages determined by UEFA, while the other 50% is handed in proportion to the number of games played by each side.

Comparison with other major tournaments

UEFA Europa League prize money (2023-24)

Making the group stage: $3.9 million

Group stage draws: $228,000

Group stage wins: $682,000

Group winner: $1.2 million

Group runners-up: $596,000

Round of 16: $1.3 million

Quarterfinalists: $1.95 million

Semifinalists: $3 million

Runners-up: $5 million

Winners: $9.3 million

UEFA Conference League prize money (2023-24)

Making the group stage: $3.14m

Group stage win: $534,128

Group stage draw: $177,330

Group stage winners: $694,678

Group stage runners-up: $347,339

Round of 16 playoff: $320,621

Round of 16: $641,203

Quarterfinals: $1.1m

Semifinals: $2.14m

Runners-up: $3.2m

Winners: $5.3m

Kostas Fortounis of Olympiacos lifts the UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy after his team’s victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 final match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at AEK Arena on May 29, 2024 in Athens, Greece.

CONMEBOL Libertadores (2024)

Group stage: $1 million

Group stage win: $330,000

Round of 16: $1.25 million

Round of 16: $1.7 million

Semifinals: $2.3 million

Runners-up: $7 million

Winners: $23 million

CONCACAF Champions Cup (2024)

Winners: $5 million

Impact of prize money on clubs’ finances

As we’ve mentioned, money is a key reason European teams work so hard to make the UEFA Champions League. A club’s budget for a season may depend heavily on continental participation, which is why a Champions League qualification allows teams to prepare that season with more ambition, with a forecast of how much money will be on their bank thanks to the European participation.

Changes in prize money over the years

While there was no change in prize money for the 2023-24 season, the UEFA Champions League has had increased its financial reward to teams through the years.

Cesar Azpilicueta the captain of Chelsea lifts the Champions League Trophy following their team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

In 2022, for instance, the prize money for the winners was $22 million. The previous year, Chelsea took home $20 million for beating Manchester City in the final.

Future of Champions League prize money

The UEFA Champions League will introduce a new format in 2024/25, with league play and better compensation for all its participant teams. The winner, for instance, will bag an impressive $27.1 million.