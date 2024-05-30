Real Madrid has played in 17 UEFA Champions League (formerly European Cup) finals. Here are the details of those finals and how many the Spanish giants have lost.

Real Madrid is the most decorated team in the world, and in the UEFA Champions League, no other club has won the title more—a total of 14 times.

They have played in the finals of the UEFA Champions League a total of 17 times across their history, boasting an astonishing 14-3 record.

Below is a list of all the information relating to Real Madrid’s UCL final losses and records. Despite those three defeats, no club has the Champions League glory of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Champions League Final Defeats



Real Madrid has lost three times in the UEFA Champions League final to Benfica, Inter Milan, and Liverpool.

In which years and against which opponents did Real Madrid lose the Champions League finals?

1961-62: Real Madrid lost to Benfica with a score of 5-3.

1963-64: Real Madrid lost to Inter Milan with a score of 3-1.

1980-81: Real Madrid lost to Liverpool with a score of 1-0.



Luka Modric, midfielder of Real Madrid

Key Moments in Real Madrid’s Lost Champions League Finals



1961-62 Final: Real Madrid vs. Benfica (3-5)

Eusébio’s Impact: Eusébio’s two goals within five minutes in the second half (64th and 68th minutes) were crucial, shifting the momentum entirely in Benfica’s favor.



1963-64 Final: Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (1-3)

Sandro Mazzola’s Brilliance: Sandro Mazzola scored twice (10th and 75th minutes) for Inter, demonstrating their attacking strength.



1980-81 Final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool (0-1)

Alan Kennedy’s Goal: Alan Kennedy scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute, taking advantage of a defensive lapse by Real Madrid.



Lessons and Impact of These Losses on Real Madrid



In each of these finals, key moments such as early leads, defensive errors, and crucial goals by opponents defined the outcomes. Real Madrid faced strong and resilient teams, and despite their efforts, they were unable to secure victory in these specific encounters.

Real Madrid’s experiences in losing Champions League finals were pivotal in shaping their approach to European competitions. The lessons learned from these setbacks played a crucial role in their eventual successes, including winning 14 Champions League titles as of 2023. By addressing weaknesses, investing in talent, and building a resilient and adaptable squad, Real Madrid cemented their status as the most successful club in European football history.