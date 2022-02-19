Team LeBron will face Team Durant for the Final Game of the NBA All Star 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Team LeBron and Team Durant will face each other for the Final Game of the NBA All Star 2022 this Sunday, February 20, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on Sling TV.

It will be the game that closes the All Star 2022, the final between the teams made up of the best players of the current 2021/2022 NBA season. This game is the equivalent to the one that in previous years was played between the teams of the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, but that after the Re-structuring was changed to the current modality.

It will be the culmination of the All Star 2022 weekend, the 71st number in history, which begins on Friday with the Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars, and continues on Saturday with the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. Finally, it will be the final game in which Team LeBron and Team Durant (whose captain, Kevin Durant, will not be able to be due to injury) will face each other.

NBA All Star 2022: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: Sling TV

NBA All Star 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

NBA All Star 2022: Storylines

For this final game of the 71st edition of All Star 2022, the starters and reserves are already defined:

Team LeBron starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic.

Team LeBron reserves: Jarrett Allen (Replaces injured James Harden), Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet.

Team Durant starters: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young.

Team Durant reserves: LaMelo Ball (Replaces injured Kevin Durant) Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Dejounte Murray (Replaces injured Draymond Green), Karl-Anthony Towns.

How to Watch NBA All Star 2022 in the U.S.

This 2022 All Star game between Team LeBron and Team Durant to be played this Sunday, February 20, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling TV. Other options: TNT.

NBA All Star 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: it is not surprising that the favorites are Team LeBron with -200, since Team Durant do not have their captain and best player, Kevin Durant. The Team Durant have +170 odds.

DraftKings Team LeBron -200 Team Durant +170

*Odds vis DraftKings