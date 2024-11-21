NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green gets brutally honest about Brandin Podziemski's early struggles

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green addressed young guard Brandin Podziemski's struggles and highlighted the importance of support during this challenging stage in the NBA.

Draymond Green, the veteran power forward for the Golden State Warriors, shared his candid thoughts on the early struggles of his young teammate, Brandin Podziemski. The rookie has faced challenges finding his rhythm this NBA season, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

Despite the Warriors securing a dominant 120-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, even in the absence of De’Anthony Melton due to a season-ending knee injury, Podziemski has yet to shine. He is currently averaging just 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, falling short of the high expectations set for him.

Draymond Green, known for his unfiltered honesty, didn’t hold back in addressing the pressure on Podziemski, pointing fingers at external expectations: “What he’s trying to work through is y’all’s fault. … It’s hard having a great rookie season and coming back having a good second year or better. It’s tough. That’s why you’ve always heard about the sophomore slump. I think for him, he’s just put so much pressure on himself or the player he wants to be or that he thinks he should be, and that’s unnecessary,” Green said during the postgame press conference, as reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Why put the added pressure on yourself? Why beat yourself up? We believe in him. The amount of pressure that he puts on himself on each shot is insane. I’m saying this so I hope he hears it,” Green added, offering support for his young teammate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Podziemski Under the Microscope in the NBA

Brandin Podziemski has been under intense scrutiny following his impressive rookie season. With the departure of Klay Thompson, Podziemski was expected to step into a larger role, but he has struggled to adapt to the elevated expectations.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins responds amid Warriors' Draymond Green foul controversy

Green stressed the importance of Podziemski trusting both himself and his teammates. “What he’s trying to work through is y’all’s fault,” Green reiterated. “I’m saying this because I hope he hears it.”

A Promising Future for Podziemski

Despite his early challenges, the Warriors remain confident in Podziemski’s long-term potential. With time, patience, and the support of his team, the young player is expected to overcome these obstacles and establish himself as a key contributor to the Warriors’ success in the NBA.

Advertisement