MLB News: Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner sends strong signal to Juan Soto amid free agency discussions

The race for MLB's top free agent, Juan Soto, is heating up as New York Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner sends a clear signal to the star outfielder about their intentions.

The New York Yankees have made a last-ditch effort to retain MLB star outfielder and free agent Juan Soto. Hal Steinbrenner, the team’s managing partner, said he had a productive meeting with Soto that involved honest and direct dialogue, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Juan Soto has attracted interest from several teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. However, the Yankees remain confident in their chances of retaining him, especially given the close relationship Soto has developed with some players on the team, such as Aaron Judge.

Although Steinbrenner avoided speculating about the likelihood of retaining Soto, he acknowledged the strong desire of fans to keep him on the roster. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series,” Steinbrenner told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

When asked if he is confident the Yankees will re-sign Soto, Steinbrenner responded: “No idea. We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that. … If it doesn’t work out, it’s going to hurt a little bit, no matter where he goes.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees watches his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What clear signal are the Yankees sending to Juan Soto?

Steinbrenner also emphasized the importance of developing young talent within the organization. If Soto decides to stay with the Yankees, he will have direct access to the team’s leadership, allowing him to voice his opinions on key decisions. Steinbrenner sent a clear message to Soto:

“Should he be back next year, I made it clear that the kind of relationship I would like is the kind of relationship I have with Gerrit and with Aaron Judge,” Steinbrenner said. “So that message was conveyed.”

Yankees ready to make Juan Soto their top priority

The Yankees are reportedly prepared to offer a lucrative contract to Soto, who has proven to be one of the league’s best hitters. With the departure of key players such as Gleyber Torres, Clay Holmes, and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees now have the financial flexibility to make Soto their highest-paid player.

What’s next for the Yankees and Juan Soto?

Soto’s decision will significantly impact the Yankees’ future. If the All-Star outfielder stays, the team will be well-positioned to compete for a championship in the coming years. However, should Soto accept an offer from another MLB team, the Yankees will need to explore alternative options to strengthen their lineup.