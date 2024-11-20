The Pittsburgh Steelers had a big message for Justin Fields after his key role during the win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge 18-16 win at home against the Baltimore Ravens and now prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on a short week. Mike Tomlin silenced the doubters and built a possible Super Bowl contender.

However, there’s still a long road ahead toward the playoffs and a big question is how will the Steelers use Justin Fields. In the game with the Ravens, the former quarterback of the Bears appeared in the final two plays to get a first down which sealed the victory.

Although Russell Wilson is undefeated as starter for Pittsburgh, some schematic situations could trigger a change. In order to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this could be the key factor.

Who is the Steelers starting quarterback?

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers but, considering Justin Fields is now fully healthy after a hamstring injury, Arthur Smith sent a clear message about what’s coming. The offensive coordinator plans to use him a lot.

“Obviously, there’s a fine line to do it. I don’t view Justin in this role as a gadget guy. I mean, Justin to me means that we’ve got two starting quarterbacks. He is a great football player. So, if he can help the team, there’s a fine line. I thought of it a little bit on my past. I did it down the stretch with Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota, but, it’s a different situation. So, when you have the opportunity and we’ve got things up, you put another dynamic football player out there. That certainly helps us in situational football.”

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an 8-2 record as first place in the AFC North. They also control their destiny to clinch the No.1 seed and home field advantage. In this crucial scenario, Justin Fields thanked Smith and the Steelers for believing in his potential.

“It means a lot. I know Arthur (Smith) has a lot of trust in me. My teammates do as well. That’s rewarding. I’m grateful for the trust that my coaches and teammates have in me.”