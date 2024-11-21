Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers got a huge injury update before the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers put their season on the line when they face Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. With a 5-5 record and the parity in the NFC West, another loss could mean the end of the road.

It’s a surprising turn of events as the 49ers were considered favorites to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, injuries have been a key factor for stars like Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel or Trent Williams.

Now, if Shanahan wants to make another Super Bowl run, San Francisco will need to get at least five wins in their last seven games. It must happen facing one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

Who got injured with 49ers?

George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. However, the tight end confirmed he’ll be ready to play against the Packers.

“I will be playing on Sunday. I’m very excited. I just can’t pass up playing the Packers. I will be out there for sure. Last Saturday was a tough day. I thought I felt pretty good on Friday. Saturday didn’t feel great and then Sunday was just not in a good enough place to be like, ah, let’s go out there and push it. I don’t think I would’ve been my best self anyway.”

What is the 49ers record right now?

The 49ers have a 5-5 record and, if the season ended today, they will be out of the playoffs in the NFC. Nevertheless, Kittle’s return should boost their chances. The tight end believes it was the right choice by the medical staff to give him a week of rest.

“They’re just really finicky and it’s one of those things that you can just be running a random route and all of a sudden you pull it even more and then it’s four to six weeks and then I’m on probably season-ending IR. It was just something we wanted to make sure I had full confidence in and I did not have full confidence in it.”