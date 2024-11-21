Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and 49ers recover star player after injury for game against Packers

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers got a huge injury update before the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Kyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers put their season on the line when they face Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. With a 5-5 record and the parity in the NFC West, another loss could mean the end of the road.

It’s a surprising turn of events as the 49ers were considered favorites to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, injuries have been a key factor for stars like Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel or Trent Williams.

Now, if Shanahan wants to make another Super Bowl run, San Francisco will need to get at least five wins in their last seven games. It must happen facing one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

Advertisement

Who got injured with 49ers?

George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. However, the tight end confirmed he’ll be ready to play against the Packers.

Advertisement

“I will be playing on Sunday. I’m very excited. I just can’t pass up playing the Packers. I will be out there for sure. Last Saturday was a tough day. I thought I felt pretty good on Friday. Saturday didn’t feel great and then Sunday was just not in a good enough place to be like, ah, let’s go out there and push it. I don’t think I would’ve been my best self anyway.”

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message and warning to Lamar Jackson and Ravens after loss against Steelers

see also

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message and warning to Lamar Jackson and Ravens after loss against Steelers

What is the 49ers record right now?

The 49ers have a 5-5 record and, if the season ended today, they will be out of the playoffs in the NFC. Nevertheless, Kittle’s return should boost their chances. The tight end believes it was the right choice by the medical staff to give him a week of rest.

Advertisement

“They’re just really finicky and it’s one of those things that you can just be running a random route and all of a sudden you pull it even more and then it’s four to six weeks and then I’m on probably season-ending IR. It was just something we wanted to make sure I had full confidence in and I did not have full confidence in it.”

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends strong warning to Andy Reid and Chiefs about team which can take away Super Bowl

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends strong warning to Andy Reid and Chiefs about team which can take away Super Bowl

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

MLB News: Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner sends strong signal to Juan Soto amid free agency discussions
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner sends strong signal to Juan Soto amid free agency discussions

NFL News: Dak Prescott breaks silence, sends strong message on Jerry Jones' poor Cowboys season
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott breaks silence, sends strong message on Jerry Jones' poor Cowboys season

NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green gets brutally honest about Brandin Podziemski's early struggles
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green gets brutally honest about Brandin Podziemski's early struggles

NBA News: Joel Embiid gets brutally honest following Sixers' regular season loss against Grizzlies
NBA

NBA News: Joel Embiid gets brutally honest following Sixers' regular season loss against Grizzlies

Better Collective Logo