NBA

NBA GMs reportedly don't have high expectations on LeBron James' son Bronny

Despite being the son of LeBron James, Bronny James hasn't generated significant expectations among NBA GMs as he prepares to make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the court during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
© Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the court during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

By Santiago Tovar

However, NBA GMs seem to have a different outlook.

The Lakers fans are eager to see Bronny showcase his skills alongside his father, LeBron, who has only played in one preseason game so far. LeBron is expected to be one of the league’s top performers this season, and fans hope his son will follow suit.

According to the results of the NBA GMs’ voting who they think will be the Rookie of the Year this season, and in five years’ time, Bronny did not crack the top 5 rookies expected to shine. He did not receive a significant support on the voting.

In the voting, Reed Sheppard from the Houston Rockers is expected to be the best rookie in this season and the next five years’ time. Also, Stephon Castle from the San Antonio Spurs took the second place.

General Managers voting on who they think will be the best rookie in five years’ time. Via @TheDunkCentral.

Bronny’s preseason performance so far

The Lakers have played two preseason games, going 0-2. For Bronny, his limited time on the floor has been challenging as he works to adapt to the NBA.

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick reacts to LeBron and Bronny playing together

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick reacts to LeBron and Bronny playing together

In those two games, Bronny has averaged 14.7 minutes, with just 1.0 points per game, 0.5 field goals made, a 14.3% shooting percentage, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

This season presents a significant challenge for the rookie as he tries to emerge from the shadow of his legendary father and prove the doubters wrong, including the GMs who overlooked him in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Santiago Tovar

