NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick reacts to LeBron and Bronny playing together

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns, JJ Redick decided to make history playing LeBron James and Bronny James on the team.

Every NBA fan was eagerly anticipating the moment when LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, would share the court for the first time in a Los Angeles Lakers game. That moment finally arrived during a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns, when head coach JJ Redick made the call. After the game, Redick reflected on the historic occasion.

Stepping aside from his role as coach, Redick shared his thoughts on the decision, speaking more as a basketball fan than a coach: “Just wanted to get them a chance to play together in preseason … within the flow of the game. I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. It’s cool as a basketball fan.”

Redick also provided deeper insight into the significance of the event: “I think it speaks to LeBron‘s longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in Year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point and really just the fatherly care and love, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well.”

The James duo shared the court for 4 minutes and 9 seconds, creating several memorable moments for the fans. However, one highlight that eluded them was the much-hoped-for father-to-son assist, as Bronny narrowly missed a three-pointer off a handoff from his father.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Redick, who had been eager to witness the duo in action, also commented on the missed play. “I was really hoping that wing 3 on the little side DHO had gone in. That would have been a cool moment, but they’ll have a lot of moments together, I’m sure,” he stated.

JJ Redick plans for Bronny

In his first year as head coach, JJ Redick has already made a significant impact on his players. He’s managed the unique dynamic of coaching both LeBron James and his son, Bronny, while still prioritizing the development of the other young talents on the roster.

Though Bronny is still finding his rhythm in the NBA, Redick has been guiding the rookie to play an integral role on the team. “JJ has really emphasized the defensive end and being a pest on defense. So that’s what I’ve been trying to focus on stepping on the floor,” Bronny admitted.

Whether LeBron’s son will spend his rookie season in the NBA or log minutes in the G-League remains to be seen. However, Bronny has found in Redick a supportive coach who is “rooting for him,” as he noted after his debut.

