Stephen Curry continues his path to immortality after being compared to Isiah Thomas; however, the NBA legend rejects the similarity with the Golden State Warriors player and points out who he does resemble.

In the 80's and early 90's NBA time, the Detroit Pistons had an absolute benchmark and that was point guard Isiah Thomas. For those who dared to compare Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry to him, there is a message from Thomas and that is that they are wrong.

The Pocket Magic was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in the 2000 class and four years earlier, in 1996, he was included in the list of the 50 greatest players in the history of the sport, laurels that reflect the significance of his career.

In fact, without the presence of Isiah Thomas, the fourth best passer in NBA history, the best streak in the history of the Detroit Pistons franchise, which he led to two consecutive championships, would not have been understood.

Isiah Thomas' correction: Stephen Curry is more like Allen Iverson than he is like him

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Isiah Thomas dismissed that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's style of play resembles his own and complemented by pointing out which former NBA star the comparison might fit.

"When I look at Steph Curry now, I see him more Allen Iverson than the Isiah Thomas conversation. Because Iverson came to the game with one thought in mind. That was to score the basketball. Curry comes to the game with one thought in mind, and that’s to score the basketball. And they are great scorers at that position. Magic (Johnson) and I came to the game and had to achieve perfect balance. Where we had to score and assist. We had to have a different mindset other than just being scorers. So, I look at Curry and Iverson basically in the same way.", stated I.T.

Beyond the similarity in terms of playing style, there is a big gap that separates Curry from Iverson and that is the 3 championship rings that The Human Torch owns, a jewel that Iverson could not win a single piece of. And this gap could increase if Golden State Warriors consummate their mission of defeating the Boston Celtics to be crowned NBA champions again after a four-year drought.