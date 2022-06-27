The 30-year-old superstar is approaching his option year extension with no real indication that he will resign with the Nets.

The rumor mill has swirled for Kyrie Irving in the NBA offseason with rumored moves to the Lakers, Clippers, Heat, and Knicks but no real takers, just yet. Although there are reports that Irving has been given the green light to seek a new team.

In the last few weeks things between the Nets and Irving have been heating up and it seems that not only is Irving leaving but possibly Kevin Durant may leave the team as well. For Irving it has been a up and down three years for the Nets, with injuries and his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19 which led to him missing many games at home last season.

Now the Nets point guard has taken to social media to respond regarding his contract situation and what could come next for the 7-time NBA All-Star.

Kyrie Irving on his future

In an Instagram post from Complex Sports where the Nets star was asked if he wanted to stay in Brooklyn, Irving responded to the post by stating “There’s more to the story, I’ll have my time to address things.”

Does that mean that Irving has a different side to the story? Most likely, players and teams usually do, but what is eye raising is that both parties do not seem any closer to a resolution that would indicate that Irving will stay in Brooklyn.

Reporter Christian Winfield states, “The belief among both league and player circles is that Irving is gone, and the Seven-Eleven Era is over before it ever began.”