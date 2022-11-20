Even though they seem to have put their fight behind him, an NBA analyst believes the Draymond Green - Jordan Poole situation is responsible for the Warriors' struggles.

One of the biggest and wildest stories of the NBA offseason was Draymond Green's sucker punch on Jordan Poole. Notably, the Golden State Warriors didn't even punish their veteran, who was out there on the court to start the season.

And while they've both seemingly moved on from that incident and they've helped each other out on the court, the team hasn't reached its true potential and has struggled mightily to start the season.

That's why former NBA player-turned-analyst Greg Anthony believes that incident is to blame for the team's early-season shortcomings. It took a toll on their chemistry, and it's showing on the court.

NBA News: Draymond Green's Altercation With Jordan Poole Took A Toll On The Warriors

"I go back to when all the craziness started with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole," Anthony said on NBA TV. "I still firmly believe... Yes, they got strong leadership in their locker room and their front office, but that is a seminal moment for me. When that stuff gets out in the public, it's there for all to see. It hits differently."

"And I still think that this group is still dealing with that," the former player added. "They're gonna say all the right things, but the real proof is when you watch them play. This is not a cohesive unit. They don't seem to have the same level of fire or trust, particularly on the defensive end, and the rest of the league is like kind of licking their chops."

That's an interesting theory, for sure, and it would make plenty of sense. Nonetheless, the reigning champions can't afford to be held back by this story any longer if they intend to defend their crown this season. It's still early, but they need to turn things around before it's too late.