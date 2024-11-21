NBA News: Warriors’ Kerr points out the mistake by Draymond Green and Curry that drives him crazy

The Golden State Warriors are focused on making another deep run this NBA season, but to achieve that, minimizing mistakes is crucial. Head coach Steve Kerr has zeroed in on a particular issue involving his star players, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Nearly a decade after winning their first NBA championship, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry remain determined to guide the Golden State Warriors to another title. As the most seasoned players on the roster, their experience has positioned them as leaders tasked with setting the standard for the team in the competitive Western Conference. To achieve this, they must elevate their performance—one reason why head coach Steve Kerr is laser-focused on minimizing mistakes.

“Steve has been on me and Steph, crazy about turnovers,” Draymond Green shared during Wednesday’s press conference following the Warriors‘ commanding 120-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. “He had a whole film session with me today… It was great for me to see.”

Draymond acknowledged the need for improvement and explained one area of focus: “One area I’ve tried to cut back is the risky full-court stuff. Steph and I have been talking a lot about that.” According to him, Kerr’s feedback has encouraged the duo to fine-tune their decision-making to reduce errors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green elaborated on Kerr‘s emphasis during their film session: “For him to show me the halfcourt stuff and when I’m getting sped up, I felt one where I got sped up today, and I almost turned it over, but I didn’t,” the power forward pointed. “But then I felt four or five of them where he showed me the clips and the same thing happened that I was trying to capitalize on.”

Advertisement

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walk off the court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on January 15, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Curry and Green turnover stats

Steve Kerr’s focus on turnovers is understandable, given the numbers. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green lead the Warriors in turnovers per game, with Curry averaging 3.6 and Green 2.1 this NBA season.

Advertisement

However, these numbers reflect the risks inherent in the responsibilities carried by both players. High-stakes decision-making often leads to mistakes, and some of the league’s brightest stars face similar challenges. For example, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and Kevin Durant all rank among their respective teams’ leaders in turnovers.

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry reveals the true reason he's still playing for the Warriors

Kerr’s concern lies in managing the balance between risk and reward. By refining when and where they take chances, Curry and Green could significantly reduce costly errors without compromising their ability to create plays. If Kerr’s emphasis on precision translates into fewer mistakes, the Golden State Warriors could position themselves as serious contenders in what promises to be a highly competitive playoff race.

Advertisement