NBA News: Norman Powell sends clear message to Sixers' Paul George on "Clippers Wall"

As the Los Angeles Clippers unveiled a new initiative to engage fan support at the Intuit Dome, players have begun sharing their thoughts. Notably, Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George weighed in with recent comments. Meanwhile, Norman Powell responded in Wednesday's NBA regular-season matchup.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ rough start to the NBA season hit another low after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, dropping their record to a dismal 2-12. Despite missing Paul George due to injury, the Clippers capitalized on their depth to secure the victory.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, George addressed the growing buzz surrounding the “Clippers Wall” at the Intuit Dome. The Wall, an interactive tradition where fans distract opposing players during free throws with signs, whistles, and gestures, has become a hallmark of the arena’s atmosphere. George’s comments on the Wall stirred some controversy, as he critiqued its impact.

“I said it felt like the B team… But they proved me right. They aren’t packing out Intuit Dome. That’s you all home… Go *** support them,” Sixers star remarked last week, referring to the messages displayed by fans as a response to his earlier comments.

After the Clippers defeated the 76ers, Powell stepped up to praise the fans and the energy they bring through the Clippers Wall, even addressing George’s remarks.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets.

“No matter what PG says, that Clippers Wall is amazing,” Powell said, taking a moment to thank the supporters for their continued enthusiasm. Powell’s leadership on and off the court has been crucial this season, as he continues to shine despite the team grappling with injuries.

Clippers face ongoing injury challenges

Injuries have been a persistent challenge for the Clippers, with stars Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba missing significant time. Leonard’s return remains uncertain, with reports suggesting his recovery may take longer than anticipated, despite recent progress in individual shooting drills. Meanwhile, Bamba has rejoined the lineup but is still adjusting to head coach Tyronn Lue’s system.

Now, Powell is the latest to join the injury report, sidelined with a hamstring issue. While the team has not provided a formal update, the injury is not expected to be serious. Powell’s status for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings remains unclear.

Norman Powell’s stellar season

Powell has been a standout performer for the Clippers this season, providing consistent scoring and efficiency. He has tallied 349 points while shooting an impressive 49% from the field (121-for-247). From beyond the arc, Powell has been lights out, connecting on 58 of 119 attempts (48.7%).

At the free-throw line, Powell has maintained his poise, converting 49 of 60 attempts (81.7%). His scoring efficiency and timely contributions have been instrumental in securing key wins for the Clippers, solidifying his role as a vital piece of the team’s offense.