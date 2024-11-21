Daniel Jones has been benched by the New York Giants, and the quarterback has now spoken about what lies ahead in his career.

The New York Giants will have a new signal-caller for the rest of the year. The NFC East club has decided to bench Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season, and the quarterback has now revealed what’s next in his career.

Daniel Jones’ tenure with the Giants has been underwhelming. The former 6th overall pick arrived in the Big Apple with high expectations, as New York sought a suitable replacement for Eli Manning.

Unfortunately, the former Duke standout failed to live up to those expectations. Despite signing a lucrative contract extension last year, Daniel Jones has now been benched, and it appears this could be his final season with the Giants.

Daniel Jones makes shocking statement about his future

Last year, the Giants made a controversial decision that many fans criticized. The NFC East team handed Daniel Jones a long-term deal, prioritizing the quarterback over Saquon Barkley, who was also seeking a contract extension.

While Barkley stayed with New York for the 2023 season, he departed earlier this year. Now, the star running back is thriving with the Eagles, while Daniel Jones has lost his starting role with the Giants.

Following a disastrous start to the 2024 NFL season, the Giants decided to bench Daniel Jones. The quarterback has been demoted to QB3 on the depth chart, as the team appears determined to avoid triggering the $23 million injury clause in his contract.

A new era is set to begin for both sides. The Giants are expected to draft a quarterback next year, while Daniel Jones seems poised to play elsewhere soon. The quarterback has even subtly bid farewell to the franchise with a surprising statement.

Daniel Jones is set to leave the Giants for the 2025 season

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true,” Jones said at press conference on Thursday. “I’m extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here. The Giants are truly a first-class organization and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and who help carry on that tradition. I met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and staff that have done so much for me the past six years.”

Where could Daniel Jones play in 2025?

It is uncertain where will Daniel Jones play next year. According to reports, he is set to become a backup quarterback in 2025, with high hopes of landing in a team with a better roster around him.

Teams such as the Panthers, Broncos, or Chargers could use a backup such as Daniel Jones. Nevertheless, he must wait until the offseason to find out which will be his next landing spot.

