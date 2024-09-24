Trending topics:
NBA News: Celtics player gets real on Jayson Tatum’s playing time, Jaylen Brown's snub at the Olympics

A Boston Celtics player addressed Jayson Tatum’s limited playing time and Jaylen Brown’s exclusion from Team USA at the Olympics.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 react after a win over the Philadelphia 76ers
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesJaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 react after a win over the Philadelphia 76ers

By Gianni Taina

After the Boston Celtics celebrated their NBA championship, several players headed to Paris to compete in the Olympics with Team USA. Surprisingly, the Celtics’ top stars didn’t see the court as much as expected—Jayson Tatum had limited minutes, and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown wasn’t even selected for the roster.

This raised eyebrows across the NBA community, especially among Celtics fans. Recently, during Boston’s media day, veteran Al Horford weighed in on the situation.

I personally was not happy about it,” Horford told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, speaking on Tatum’s sporadic minutes and Brown’s omission from Team USA. “Those guys, they’re very special to me. And even though it was nothing against me, it motivated me and all of us for this season.”

Horford highlighted how Brown’s game had evolved, emphasizing that he deserved more recognition. “You saw an evolution in Jaylen’s game [last season],” Horford said. “It wasn’t just about scoring. He was getting people involved, making the right reads.”

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. Elsa/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. Elsa/Getty Images

Horford continued, “He’s making the cuts when he needs to get to the basket. And on the defensive end, he just took it to another level. His energy, his commitment to defense—it was inspiring for all of us.”

Steve Kerr addresses Tatum’s role with Team USA

In an interview with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr shared his perspective on the situation and praised the professionalism of both Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton throughout the tournament.

“Those guys were all great,” Kerr said. “Jayson handled things so well. It became a media topic, but he couldn’t have handled it better. Tyrese [Haliburton], same thing. Every game was different, and we talked about that from the first night—12 superstars, and probably only nine can play consistent minutes.”

Kerr added, “They handled themselves really professionally and pulled for each other. I couldn’t be prouder of them all.” He also made a lighthearted remark about the reaction from Celtics fans: “I think they’re going to be all over me. [laughs] That’s fine.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

