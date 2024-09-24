NBA News: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis reveals details about potential return date from injury

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis shared insights on when he might return to the court following the injury he sustained during the NBA Finals.

As the Boston Celtics gear up to defend their NBA title this season, they’ll have to start without one of their key players—Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian big man is recovering from offseason surgery after suffering a torn retinaculum and a dislocated tibial tendon during the NBA Finals. However, Porzingis recently revealed more details about when fans can expect him back on the hardwood.

Speaking during media day, Porzingis opened up to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne about his expected return timeline. “The expectation is sometime in December,” Porzingis said. “But I’m feeling good, and I’m working towards hopefully playing earlier than that.”

The Celtics star also discussed his current training progress. “Walking obviously (with no limp),” Porzingis said. “I’m running, I’m on the court, shooting normal. … I’m doing a lot of stuff, honestly. I was already kind of with some live contact, doing some stuff, and, yeah, it felt really good afterwards.”

Looking ahead, Porzingis expressed his eagerness to return and help Boston in its quest for another title. “I’m still extremely hungry,” Porzingis said. “I still feel like I have a chip on my shoulder. I want to stay healthy throughout this next playoff run we’re going to have, so I still have many things to prove in my own eyes.”

Kristaps Porzingis #8 high fives Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics after a play against the Dallas Mavericks. Elsa/Getty Images

Celtics GM optimistic about team’s health

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens also spoke during media day and shared his positive outlook on the team’s overall health, including Porzingis’ recovery.

“I’m really encouraged by the health of our team,” Stevens said. “Kristaps had the surgery, which was well-documented, and he seems to be recovering well, he’s very optimistic. “

“I don’t know if we want to put a firm timeline on him because the injury is unique,” he continued. “But as far as how he feels and the progress he’s made, I’d say we’re very, very pleased with where he is, and maybe even a little surprised.”