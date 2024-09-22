NBA News: Shaq throws big shade at Celtics title with challenging message for Paul George, Joel Embiid

As the NBA season approaches, Shaquille O'Neal sends a message to Paul George and Joel Embiid in their quest for the title against the Boston Celtics.

As a new NBA season approaches, comments both for and against the Boston Celtics‘ latest championship continue to circulate. This time, it was none other than Shaquille O’Neal, who with a challenging message is betting on Joel Embiid and Paul George to make things tougher for the current champions.

The former player and champion with the Los Angeles Lakers joined Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on “The OGs” podcast, and he was unequivocal regarding the Celtics’ latest title under Joe Mazzula’s leadership: “We all know Boston had the easiest run ever to that championship,”

Additionally, Shaq is betting on what Joel Embiid and Paul George can achieve with their Philadelphia 76ers, among others: “Can they back it up? That’s all. Can you back it up? Okay, you had the easy run, it don’t matter. Can you back it up? What you gonna do, Philly? Paul George? Joel Embiid? What you gonna do, Milwaukee? Orlando, what y’all gonna do? Miami? So in the East, I’m looking forward to that story.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The truth is that O’Neal remains critical of the title won by the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who on October 22 at a packed TD Garden will receive their championship rings and raise banner number 18 before the game against the New York Knicks.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Shaq and an unfortunate prediction ahead of the Finals

Before the start of last season’s NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics ultimately defeated the Dallas Mavericks, Shaquille O’Neal made his prediction—of course, it didn’t turn out well in the end.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving surprisingly reacts to Celtics" Jayson Tatum"s Finals prediction

At that time, the successful center had declared to the press: “The Celtics do not have three or four guys that can guard Luka. I like Dallas in this series and I like how they’re playing,”

Advertisement

“I think this is a little special for Kyrie, maybe a little special for Porzingis as he plays because I know he played in Dallas. But I think I like Dallas in this series.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles past Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Shaq, his predictions fell short as the Boston Celtics secured their 18th title in franchise history. This upcoming season, starting in just a few weeks, will see the Celtics with most of their championship roster once again under Mazzula’s guidance, and they won’t make things easy for their contenders in the East, such as the 76ers, Bucks, or Magic.