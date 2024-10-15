NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue confirms key teammate for James Harden out for last preseason game

The Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue announced that one of James Harden's key teammates will miss the remainder of the NBA preseason.

The Los Angeles Clippers secured an important victory in their NBA preseason game against the Timberwolves. The game was played in front of an energized crowd that enjoyed both a new arena experience and the impressive lineup head coach Tyronn Lue put on the floor, including James Harden.

With a 110-98 win, the Clippers continue to gear up for the NBA regular season. Harden emerged as one of the standout performers, while Kai Jones delivered an outstanding game, making a strong case for more minutes.

After the game, Lue spoke to the press, emphasizing Jones’ importance to the team and confirming that he will play a significant role in the upcoming preseason games.

Lue also confirmed Kawhi Leonard’s absence for the remainder of the preseason as he continues to recover: “He won’t play Thursday. He’s continuing to rehab and get better, and we’ll keep checking his progress.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers and James Harden #1 look on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Jones steps up in Leonard’s absence

With Leonard sidelined, Kai Jones has stepped up as his replacement, delivering an exceptional performance against the Timberwolves at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Monday.

Fans are growing excited about the chemistry developing between Jones and Harden, as their dynamic on the court has been a highlight of recent games. Lue is counting on this duo to help carry the team as the regular season approaches.

Harden and Jones shine against Timberwolves

Harden and Jones electrified the crowd with their play, combining for 22 points and four rebounds. Harden, as a key facilitator, dished out 12 assists, helping Norman Powell and Kevin Porter Jr. combine for 31 points

.Jones had a standout night as well, grabbing four rebounds and playing 22 minutes, highlighted by a spectacular dunk that thrilled the fans. He also contributed 12 points to the scoreboard, further solidifying his role in the team’s rotation.

What’s next for Lue, Harden and the Clippers?