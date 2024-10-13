Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: James Harden set to reunite with former Sixers teammate on the Clippers

Ahead of the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers have signed one of James Harden’s former teammates from the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
© Jacob Kupferman/Getty ImagesJames Harden #1 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By Santiago Tovar

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for the start of the NBA regular season at the end of October. With James Harden as a central figure in head coach Tyronn Lue’s system, the Clippers aim to be one of the teams to watch this season. To bolster their roster, the team has signed a player who was once Harden’s teammate with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Two out of seven players have left the Clippers’ roster, while others were absent from preseason action in Seattle for various reasons. Despite these changes, Lue is working to solidify his starting lineup, with Harden set to play a vital role this season.

To complement Harden, the Clippers have decided to bring in small forward Braxton Key, according to The Athletic reporter Law Murray: “Per team source, the LA Clippers plan to add Braxton Key to the camp roster in place of Nate Darling.”

Advertisement

Key was Harden’s teammate during the 2021-2022 season with the Sixers, though he appeared in only two games while debuting in the NBA. Also, he is looking to aggregate minutes to his stats.

Braxton Key throwing

Braxton Key #11 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Who Is Braxton Key?

Born in the 1997, Key is entering his fifth NBA season. After a limited role with the Sixers, he moved to the Detroit Pistons, where he developed his skills and saw his stats improve. However, after two seasons, he joined the Denver Nuggets.

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard

see also

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard

Key, a forward, struggled to make a significant impact on the stat sheet with the Nuggets, averaging just 2 minutes per game with 1.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

Advertisement

Nate Darling waived as Key joins

With Key’s arrival, Nate Darling was waived from the roster, as confirmed by Murray: “The LA Clippers waived Nate Darling today, one of seven players who did not play last night in Seattle.”

Darling is the second player the Clippers have parted ways with, following veteran PJ Tucker, who is still awaiting a decision on his future as contract negotiations remain unresolved.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Clippers?

  • vs. Mavericks – October 14 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Kings – October 17 – Preseason Game 5
  • vs. Suns – October 23 – Regular Season Opener
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set to get two key teammates back for clash against Bears
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set to get two key teammates back for clash against Bears

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart makes something clear about Week 8 clash against Texas
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart makes something clear about Week 8 clash against Texas

Finland vs England: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Finland vs England: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

NFL News: 49ers’ Trent Williams sends clear message to Chiefs ahead of Week 7 clash
NFL

NFL News: 49ers’ Trent Williams sends clear message to Chiefs ahead of Week 7 clash

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo