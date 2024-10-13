NBA Rumors: James Harden set to reunite with former Sixers teammate on the Clippers

Ahead of the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers have signed one of James Harden’s former teammates from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for the start of the NBA regular season at the end of October. With James Harden as a central figure in head coach Tyronn Lue’s system, the Clippers aim to be one of the teams to watch this season. To bolster their roster, the team has signed a player who was once Harden’s teammate with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Two out of seven players have left the Clippers’ roster, while others were absent from preseason action in Seattle for various reasons. Despite these changes, Lue is working to solidify his starting lineup, with Harden set to play a vital role this season.

To complement Harden, the Clippers have decided to bring in small forward Braxton Key, according to The Athletic reporter Law Murray: “Per team source, the LA Clippers plan to add Braxton Key to the camp roster in place of Nate Darling.”

Key was Harden’s teammate during the 2021-2022 season with the Sixers, though he appeared in only two games while debuting in the NBA. Also, he is looking to aggregate minutes to his stats.

Braxton Key #11 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Who Is Braxton Key?

Born in the 1997, Key is entering his fifth NBA season. After a limited role with the Sixers, he moved to the Detroit Pistons, where he developed his skills and saw his stats improve. However, after two seasons, he joined the Denver Nuggets.

Key, a forward, struggled to make a significant impact on the stat sheet with the Nuggets, averaging just 2 minutes per game with 1.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

Nate Darling waived as Key joins

With Key’s arrival, Nate Darling was waived from the roster, as confirmed by Murray: “The LA Clippers waived Nate Darling today, one of seven players who did not play last night in Seattle.”

Darling is the second player the Clippers have parted ways with, following veteran PJ Tucker, who is still awaiting a decision on his future as contract negotiations remain unresolved.

What’s next for the Clippers?