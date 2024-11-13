Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live in the USA: 2024 NBA Cup game

Los Angeles Lakers will take on Memphis Grizzlies in a 2024 NBA Cup showdown. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will face against each other in an interesting 2024 NBA Cup game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live in the USA on Fubo

The Lakers, fresh off a 123-103 win over the Toronto Raptors, improved to 6-4 and are aiming for a strong position in the Western Conference standings, hoping to kick off the NBA Cup with momentum.

Led by LeBron James and his son Bronny, Los Angeles will face a tough challenge in the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis enters the matchup at 7-4, riding a three-game winning streak and displaying solid form this season. The Grizzlies are determined to keep pushing for the top and make a statement as they start their NBA Cup campaign.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers will face Memphis Grizzlies this Wednesday, November 13, in a 2024 NBA Cup game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in the USA

The 2024 NBA Cup matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the USA can be watched on Fubo. Other options: ESPN.