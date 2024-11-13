Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live in the USA: 2024 NBA Cup game

Los Angeles Lakers will take on Memphis Grizzlies in a 2024 NBA Cup showdown. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will face against each other in an interesting 2024 NBA Cup game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Lakers, fresh off a 123-103 win over the Toronto Raptors, improved to 6-4 and are aiming for a strong position in the Western Conference standings, hoping to kick off the NBA Cup with momentum.

Led by LeBron James and his son Bronny, Los Angeles will face a tough challenge in the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis enters the matchup at 7-4, riding a three-game winning streak and displaying solid form this season. The Grizzlies are determined to keep pushing for the top and make a statement as they start their NBA Cup campaign.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers will face Memphis Grizzlies this Wednesday, November 13, in a 2024 NBA Cup game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James reveals key mindset behind standout season performance

see also

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James reveals key mindset behind standout season performance

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA Cup matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Jake Paul’s net worth: How much money does the boxer and influencer have?
Boxing

Jake Paul’s net worth: How much money does the boxer and influencer have?

WNBA: Caitlin Clark's bold comments on Indiana Fever's ambitions for next season
WNBA

WNBA: Caitlin Clark's bold comments on Indiana Fever's ambitions for next season

Deion Sanders sends clear message about Colorado's future without Shedeur, Travis Hunter
College Football

Deion Sanders sends clear message about Colorado's future without Shedeur, Travis Hunter

NBA News: Luka Doncic gets real on Dallas Mavericks' early-season struggles
NBA

NBA News: Luka Doncic gets real on Dallas Mavericks' early-season struggles

Better Collective Logo