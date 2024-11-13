Jerry Jones sent a strong message to Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Philadelphia Eagles. It all happened with the quarterback not available to play.

When Jerry Jones gave Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million contract extension, the controversial owner never expected the 2024 season will unfold this way for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have a 3-6 record, Prescott is out for the rest of the year with the hamstring injury and the team keeps making headlines off the field because of sunlight and curtains at AT&T Stadium or Micah Parsons calling out Mike McCarthy.

So, with no hopes to make the Super Bowl, America’s Team tasted against the Philadelphia Eagles how the offense looks without Prescott and the results were terrible. However, in a massive story in the NFL, Jones thinks the Cowboys weren’t much better when Dak was on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys still make the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys are in the No.13 spot in the NFC. They are currently three games behind the Green Bay Packers in the race for a final berth in the playoffs as wild card with many teams in the mix.

Advertisement

This was Jerry Jones’ surprising answer when asked if the Cowboys’ loss against Philadelphia showed him anything about Dak’s role considering how bad the team looked without the star quarterback.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb about sun as excuse for loss against Eagles

“What do you mean? I don’t want to be sarcastic, but, do you get the same arithmetic I’ve got. We’ve won three games with Dak. So, I’m just saying we weren’t playing well with Dak at all. There’s a lot to work on here. I thought without Dak we would be substantially better. Yes. I don’t know why we weren’t, but I’ve seen us be better with Cooper at quarterback.”